FOX40’s Toy Drive drop-off at Shriners Hospitals for Children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, FOX40’s Holiday Toy Drive was a success, thanks to community members who stepped up to make donations for families in need.

Despite donations nationwide being down, hundreds of toys were stacked high at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Sacramento on Friday.

“This is totally amazing, and it reminds us that there is joy, there is hope,” Shriners Hospitals spokesperson Alan Anderson said. “That people still care about not just our kids but their families.”

FOX40 partnered with Big O Tires and iHeartMedia’s The Dog and Joe Sho to ask the community to make donations if they could.

“This year with all the craziness and all the need spread out among so many, we were concerned, but the outpouring of support is here,” David Lynch of Big O Tires said.

Being in the hospital during the holidays can be difficult for families. And this year, because of the pandemic, Santa will not be delivering gifts, and even visitors are limited.

“Instead of being able to have families and friends visit you, you’re here. It’s you and a family member,” Anderson explained.

But thanks to the community’s generosity, the children at Shriners will get the holiday cheer they need in 2020.