Interview: Kaiser Permanente in Roseville expands its NICU

Kaiser Permanente in Roseville is expanding its neonatal intensive care unit in the Women and Children’s Center.

The expansion will help increase access to highly-specialized care for newborns.

Sonseeahray spoke to Kim Menzel, the senior vice president and area manager at Kaiser Permanente Roseville, for more information.

Here, at Kaiser Roseville, we do over 6,000 deliveries a year. We have a level 3 NICU currently; that’s about 48 beds, and we just licensed an additional 12 beds. I’m currently standing in the room that we will be able to have triplets together. And all of the rooms in our expanded space, they’re all private rooms. So, the parents can actually board in with their babies and learn to take care of them before they take them home. Kim Menzel, Kaiser Permanente Roseville Senior Vice President and Area Manager