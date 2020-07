Be a hero for a hero and make HOPE your SUPERPOWER! Help grant wishes right here in our community by joining Make-A-Wish and FOX40 VIRTUALLY at the 21st Annual Walk for Wishes, Saturday, August 1st at 8:00 a.m. You have the power to help grant a wish to a child battling a critical illness. Go to WALKFORWISHESCANV.COM for more information.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction