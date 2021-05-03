Join FOX40 for NAMIWalks 2021!

Help keep pace with the rising need for mental health care with NAMIWalks Your Way! Join FOX40 for this year’s virtual event, Saturday, May 22nd. Register for free today, help raise awareness and raise funds, then get out and NAMIWalks YOUR WAY! Do your favorite activity and stay connected by posting it to social media with the hashtags #NAMIWalksNorcal and #NotAlone. Now more than ever, your help is needed to raise awareness and help stop the stigma around mental health.

CLICK HERE to register today and put your best foot forward with NAMIWalks!