Local nonprofit shares new headquarters, art installations in South Natomas

Gary visited the new site of the nonprofit Natomas Garden and Arts Club.

The vacant former fire station building has been transformed into a permanent gallery showcasing local art. The nonprofit envisions creating a variety of gardens onsite to educate and bring together the community.

Gary also met local artists and the president who talked about their art installation event at 1591 Newborough Drive, the first step towards a permanent garden center and art gallery.

This art installation will run until August 2021.