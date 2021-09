BeanHeads Coffee recently opened in Natomas, taking over a location that’s been serving coffee for decades.

Gary visited the shop at Northgate Boulevard and Del Paso Road to meet owner Tim Snipes, who’s been in the coffee business since age 14.

“Coffee is in my blood; my blood is probably 75% coffee,” he told FOX40.

BeanHeads Coffee in Citrus Heights is located on the corner of Greenback Lane and San Juan Avenue.