GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP/KTXL) — Fire crews are battling a wildfire that’s spreading on both sides of the California-Nevada border and prompting new evacuations.

The Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe has burned 58,417 acres of timber and head-high chaparral in national forest land, and is 4% contained, according to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.