Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Chevys on the river

Open For Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gary visited Chevys on Garden Highway in Sacramento for Cinco de Mayo. They’re celebrating with specials like $5 tacos, as well as a variety of margaritas and shots.

The festivities start at 5 p.m., complete with a DJ and social distancing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News