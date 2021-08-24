Celebrating National Waffle Day with The Waffle Experience in Elk Grove

They’re pancakes’ crispier cousin, golden brown and full of little pockets for butter and syrup and all things sweet or savory.
Gary visited The Waffle Experience in Elk Grove to celebrate National Waffle Day and enjoy their menu items.
by: Anisca Miles, Gary GelfandPosted: / Updated:
