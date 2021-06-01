Grindstone Wines highlighted as part of Yolo County winery tour

Gary visited Grindstone Wines in Esparto, one of the stops on Yelp’s Yolo County winery tour.

Yelp is highlighting eight of the most popular wineries near Sacramento by offering free wine tastings, tours, discounts and more to those who RSVP.

As part of the event, Grindstone Wines is offering complimentary wine tasting, 15% off all wine purchases and the ability to reserve private members-only couch area.

They have been growing grapes for 10 years and opened their tasting room in July. Grindstone Wines also hosts yoga and music at the park events.

