Interview: DoorDash helping local restaurants

Outdoor dining has returned to the state of California after an extended coronavirus stay-at-home order that kept restaurants closed during the usually lucrative holiday period.

Still, many haven’t recovered from the shutdowns that happened early last year, and owners say serving customers on patios isn’t enough.

The federal government has reauthorized the Paycheck Protection Program, but the new version will only pay out for those already in the pipeline before, so lots of businesses are feeling left out.

Sonseeahray spoke to Mariah Ray with DoorDash about a new grant program that will help local restauranteurs.