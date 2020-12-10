Interview: Save Sacramento Restaurants initiative by Visit Sacramento

There’s a new campaign hoping to bring more people to the Sacramento area and keep local businesses going during these difficult times.
Mike Testa, the CEO of Visit Sacramento, spoke to Mae about the Save Sacramento Restaurants initiative.
by: Mae FesaiPosted: / Updated:
There’s a new campaign hoping to bring more people to the Sacramento area and keep local businesses going during these difficult times.
Mike Testa, the CEO of Visit Sacramento, spoke to Mae about the Save Sacramento Restaurants initiative.