Lemonade Day Sacramento celebrates the spirit of young entrepreneurship

Gary visited Creamy’s, which is hosting Lemonade Day, a program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation. It teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own businesses, which can often start with a simple lemonade stand.

He met entrepreneurs from Nectar, Creamy’s and The Glass Slipper, all that inspire young women to become successful in business.

The Glass Slipper is a local nonprofit that teaches girls from foster care entrepreneurial skills and independent living. It is going to have a lemonade stand from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Creamy’s and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nectar.