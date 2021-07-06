New e-gift card program launching in downtown Sacramento

Open For Business

Gary visited Flatstick Pub and The Blue Ox, some of the participating businesses in a new program designed to bring more shoppers to downtown Sacramento.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership allows customers to purchase an e-gift card, eligible at more than 25 businesses in the downtown area.

Businesses participating in the “Downtown Dollars” program include:

  • The Allspicery 
  • Atrium 916 
  • Bloem Décor 
  • The Blue Ox 
  • Brasserie Capitale
  • Capitol Garage  
  • Choices Ice Cream & Smoothies 
  • The Crest Café 
  • Devil May Care  
  • Falafel Corner 
  • Flatstick Pub Foundation Restaurant and Bar  
  • Good Bottle Shop 
  • Hoppy’s Railyard Restaurant & Hopgarden 
  • Kodaiko Ramen & Bar  
  • La Bou 
  • La Cosecha Sacramento 
  • MM Printing  
  • Nash & Proper  
  • Old City Kites  
  • Old Sac Shirts & Gifts
  • Safe Space Bodywork  
  • Smic’s Bar  
  • Solomon’s Delicatessen 
  • Steamer’s Bakery & Café  
  • Tequila Museo Mayahuel 

For more information, click or tap here.

