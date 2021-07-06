New e-gift card program launching in downtown Sacramento

Gary visited Flatstick Pub and The Blue Ox, some of the participating businesses in a new program designed to bring more shoppers to downtown Sacramento.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership allows customers to purchase an e-gift card, eligible at more than 25 businesses in the downtown area.

Businesses participating in the “Downtown Dollars” program include:

The Allspicery

Atrium 916

Bloem Décor

The Blue Ox

Brasserie Capitale

Capitol Garage

Choices Ice Cream & Smoothies

The Crest Café

Devil May Care

Falafel Corner

Flatstick Pub Foundation Restaurant and Bar

Good Bottle Shop

Hoppy’s Railyard Restaurant & Hopgarden

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

La Bou

La Cosecha Sacramento

MM Printing

Nash & Proper

Old City Kites

Old Sac Shirts & Gifts

Safe Space Bodywork

Smic’s Bar

Solomon’s Delicatessen

Steamer’s Bakery & Café

Tequila Museo Mayahuel

