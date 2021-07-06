New e-gift card program launching in downtown Sacramento

Gary visited Flatstick Pub and The Blue Ox, some of the participating businesses in a new program designed to bring more shoppers to downtown Sacramento.
The Downtown Sacramento Partnership allows customers to purchase an e-gift card, eligible at more than 25 businesses in the downtown area.
Businesses participating in the “Downtown Dollars” program include:
- The Allspicery
- Atrium 916
- Bloem Décor
- The Blue Ox
- Brasserie Capitale
- Capitol Garage
- Choices Ice Cream & Smoothies
- The Crest Café
- Devil May Care
- Falafel Corner
- Flatstick Pub Foundation Restaurant and Bar
- Good Bottle Shop
- Hoppy’s Railyard Restaurant & Hopgarden
- Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
- La Bou
- La Cosecha Sacramento
- MM Printing
- Nash & Proper
- Old City Kites
- Old Sac Shirts & Gifts
- Safe Space Bodywork
- Smic’s Bar
- Solomon’s Delicatessen
- Steamer’s Bakery & Café
- Tequila Museo Mayahuel
For more information, click or tap here.