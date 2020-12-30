New Year’s Eve party to-go from Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar

Open For Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re all eager to leave 2020 behind and hit that reset button.

And since most of us will be ringing in the new year at home, why not make it easy?

Gary visited Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar at DOCO to see their New Year’s Eve party to-go packages.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News