Gary visited the Aerospace Museum of California in North Highlands, which has opened indoors Thursday. The museum has been closed indoors for a year.

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope exhibit set to close soon. Summer camp registration has also begun, with the camp officially opening at the end of May.

They are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday to Sunday.

This Saturday is also Superhero Day, where kids can make their own masks and meet superheroes like Thor, Wonder Woman and the Mandalorian.