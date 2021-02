Gary visited Bober Tea in Midtown Sacramento, which specializes in authentic Taiwanese flavors and specials like milk tea with house-made brown sugar syrup and topped with a brûlée and cheese cream.

Yelp has launched a Boba Bracket competition for the month of March, where hundreds will be competing to determine the best boba shop in Sacramento. Anyone who signs up and votes for one of the local shops will get a free boba.