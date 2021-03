Gary visited Capital Confections in Sacramento to get a sneak peek of their Easter chocolate, including six sizes of chocolate bunnies. Gary also got to see how they put together Easter baskets.

Capital Confections has been in Town and Country Village for 24 years.

Easter Week begins March 29, and the store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, as well as Sundays and Mondays by appointment.