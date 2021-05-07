Open for Business: Celebrating Mother’s Day at The Morning Fork

Gary visited The Morning Fork in Sacramento to get a taste of their Mother’s Day brunch special. The menu highlights include lemon ricotta pancakes with raspberries, as well as chicken and waffles.

They are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. all weekend.

