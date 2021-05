Gary visited Dono dal Cielo Estate Vineyard in Newscastle, where they harvest local wines and have a tasting room for guests, as well as a covered open patio.

They’ve been open for 20 years.

Dono dal Cielo also has a wine club that allows customers to pick up the wines from the vineyard or have them shipped.

The vineyard is open Thursday to Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.