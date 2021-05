Gary visited Secret Ravine Vineyard & Winery in Loomis, which has been around since 1998.

Their tasting room is currently closed, but Gary got to sample the locally made wine and hang out in the shaded picnic area.

The family-owned winery is open Friday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. They also have a wine club that includes complimentary tasting for members and guests.