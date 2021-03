Gary visited O’Malley’s Irish Pub at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. O’Malley’s will be serving drink specials like Irish Trash Cans and traditional Guinnesses, as well as corned beef burgers, bangers and mash, Irish tacos, and corned beef and cabbage.

O’Malley’s opens at 10 a.m. and will go on until midnight. They’re open indoors at 25% capacity with patio service.