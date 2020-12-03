Open for Business: Donna’s Delights healthy bakery

Donna’s Delights, a small local business that provides gluten-free and protein-infused cookies and muffins, is open for business.
Gary visited to get a look at the treats and learn more about how Donna is bringing joy to health care workers.
by: Gary GelfandPosted: / Updated:
Donna’s Delights, a small local business that provides gluten-free and protein-infused cookies and muffins, is open for business.
Gary visited to get a look at the treats and learn more about how Donna is bringing joy to health care workers.