Gary visited Fairy Tale Town in Land Park, where he got to look at the brand new baby pigs. Fairy Tale Town opened March 1 and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

People can interact with the animals as part of an online auction Fairy Tale Town is hosting from March 22 to 28. Some of the potential prizes include naming the baby pigs, taking Eeyore on a walk through the park, a behind-the-scenes guided tour, vacation giveaways and more.

