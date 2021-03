Gary visited Green Acres Nursery & Supply, a family-owned garden center that’s been around for over 17 years.

They have locations in Elk Grove, Folsom, Rocklin, Roseville, Sacramento and Auburn. Another location is expected to open in Citrus Heights this spring.

During his visit, Gary picked up some tips for protecting tomatoes and other plants during the chilly March season. Fred “Farmer Fred” Hoffman also shared details on his new podcast “Green Acres Garden Podcast with Farmer Fred.”