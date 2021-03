Gary visited the Old Sacramento Waterfront, where the annual Leprechaun Hunt will take place.

From March 13 to 17, participants can hunt for shamrocks and participate in virtual photo, trivia, and location challenges to earn points. The top three winners will win an Xfinity prize package.

There will also be a live band on St. Patrick’s Day from 4-7 p.m. at What Cheer House on the corner of Front and K Street.