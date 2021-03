Gary visited Maidu Museum & Historic Site in Roseville. The museum focuses on the Nisenan Maidu who called the state home for thousands of years, with artifacts, maps, interactive exhibits and an outdoor trail.

The museum opened last week, and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Admission to the museum is $5 per person, while the outdoor trail is free.

For more from Gary, tune in at 9 a.m. to FOX40.