Open for Business: Meet the local finalists for Republic FC Kickstart

Open For Business

Gary met the finalists for the second year of the annual Republic FC Kickstart competition, which will award a $5,000 grant to the grand prize winner. They partnered with Suncrest Bank to support and focus on local women-owned businesses.

He met with Karen from Carmazzi Caramel Corn, a family-run business in Sacramento that makes allergy-free caramel corn using grandma’s secret recipe. They include options like caramel, chocolate drizzle and vegan.

He also met Valencia of Luna Unleashed in Sacramento. Valencia is a personal trainer and certified body sculptor, who offers waist trainers. Her grand opening is on April 3.

The winner will be determined next week.

