Gary visited Mom & Pop Chicken Shop, located in the El Dorado Hills Town Center.

In addition to house-made chicken and sauces, they also serve cheeseburgers, sandwiches, loaded salads and more. Gary also got a preview of happy hour-only dishes like their tacos.

They are open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, as well as 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.