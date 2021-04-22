Open for Business: Nash & Proper in Sacramento

Gary visited Nash & Proper in downtown Sacramento, which is having its official grand opening after a six-month soft opening during the pandemic.

Nash & Proper was a former food truck and is now open as a brick-and-mortar restaurant. They were the winners of the 2019 Calling All Dreamers competition, presented by the Downtown Sacramento Foundation.

The restaurant serves authentic Nashville fried chicken “sammiches,” wings and more with different spicy sauces, and will debut their chicken and waffles at their opening.

