Gary visited Purple Pig Eats in Oak Park.

The restaurant serves Gunther’s freezes and ice cream, along with house-made chicken nuggets, burgers, sandwiches and breakfast items. They smoke their own meats and use fresh local produce.

Purple Pig Eats is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they also do catering. They located near the UC Davis Medical Center.