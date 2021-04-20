Open for Business: Refill Madness

Gary visited Refill Madness, where they can refill various bottles for water, laundry detergent and other liquids as part of an effort to promote eco-friendly and reusable products.

Sacramento’s “Zero Waste Headquarters” also sells zero-waste products such as toothpaste tablets and dissolving laundry sheets.

Ever since Refill Madness has opened, they have refilled 90,000 single-use plastic bottles and saved around 40 tons of plastic.

Refill Madness is located at 1828 29th St. in Sacramento. They are open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.