Open for Business: School of Rock Beatles Camp in Carmichael

Open For Business

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Gary visited the School of Rock Beatles Camp in Carmichael, which kicked off Monday.

There, the kids put on a performance of classic hits.

They have several locations besides Carmichael, including in Elk Grove and Roseville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News