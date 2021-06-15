Open for Business: School of Rock Beatles Camp in Carmichael

Gary visited the School of Rock Beatles Camp in Carmichael, which kicked off Monday.
There, the kids put on a performance of classic hits.
They have several locations besides Carmichael, including in Elk Grove and Roseville.
by: Gary Gelfand, Amy-Xiaoshi DePaolaPosted: / Updated:
Gary visited the School of Rock Beatles Camp in Carmichael, which kicked off Monday.
There, the kids put on a performance of classic hits.
They have several locations besides Carmichael, including in Elk Grove and Roseville.