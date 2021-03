Gary visited SeaQuest in Folsom, which has reopened after a year, to see how the animals are doing. Visitors can touch and feed animals, including the sloths and capybaras.

They are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Next weekend, they will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SeaQuest also has virtual field trips.