Gary visited Beach Hut Deli, one of the sites where the Shamrock Hunt is taking place. People can go around Old Sacramento to find clues, which will lead you to some local businesses.

You can download the app to join the hunt and other St. Patrick’s Day events.

Starting Friday, Beach Hut Deli is doing a corned beef Rueben that includes a $1 pint of Guinness if you’re 21 years old or older.