Open for Business: Stockton Children’s Museum

Open For Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gary visited the Stockton Children’s Museum, which has reopened after being closed for a year. The museum is full of educational, hands-on exhibits for kids.

They are open Fridays through Sundays, and reservations can be made online or by phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News