Open for Business: Studio Movie Grill in Rocklin

Gary visited Studio Movie Grill in Rocklin. The theater is now open at 25% capacity with socially distanced seating.
He got a preview of which movies are playing and which food to snack on while watching, including pizza, salad and wings.
