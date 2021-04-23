Open for Business: Sweet Dozen in Sacramento

Gary visited Sweet Dozen, a family-owned doughnut shop in Sacramento.
They have been around for over 14 years, serving freshly-made treats like apple fritters, along with doughnut varieties such as croissant, berry custard, ice cream and mochi.
by: Gary Gelfand
