Open for Business: Sweet Dozen in Sacramento

Open For Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gary visited Sweet Dozen, a family-owned doughnut shop in Sacramento.

They have been around for over 14 years, serving freshly-made treats like apple fritters, along with doughnut varieties such as croissant, berry custard, ice cream and mochi.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News