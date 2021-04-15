Open for Business: TreeTopSac in West Sacramento reopens

Gary visited TreeTopSac in West Sacramento, which has reopened at full capacity. It has 45 tree platforms, as well as ziplines and courses, to explore.
They will soon have after-school programs, summer camps and field trips for kids.
by: Gary GelfandPosted: / Updated:
Gary visited TreeTopSac in West Sacramento, which has reopened at full capacity. It has 45 tree platforms, as well as ziplines and courses, to explore.
They will soon have after-school programs, summer camps and field trips for kids.