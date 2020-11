Twin Dragons Baking Company in Orangevale is the region’s first commercial kitchen and bakery that focuses exclusively on creating low-carb and sugarless baked goods.

Gary visited to taste some treats as the family preps for an upcoming Bread Bonanza pop-up event.

Twin Dragons Pop-Up Event

Saturday, Nov. 21

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, this is a cashless event for customers to pre-order online this week and pick up their orders