Gary got a sneak peek of Urban Sips + Sweets Mobile Shop in Granite Bay, a gourmet sodas truck opening Saturday. It features combinations like root beer, coconut and cream, as well as twists on Italian sodas and make-your-own custom orders.

They will be at the Fairway Commons Lot from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekend, but the owners say to follow them on Instagram for updated location shots.