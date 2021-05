Gary visited World Famous HotBoys, now in Sacramento.

In addition to chicken, they serve sides like swamp fries and “bonuts,” a biscuit turned into a doughnut, seasoned like a churro.

World Famous HotBoys is also located in Oakland.

They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sundays to Wednesdays, as well as 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.