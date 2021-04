Opening a new business during the pandemic is no small feat, and one new local shop is getting ready for its grand opening.

Karma visited Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade in El Dorado Hills to get a taste of the tropics.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade started on the island of Oahu in 2012. The business quickly expanded across Hawaii, on the mainland and internationally.

This weekend, to celebrate their El Dorado Hills grand Opening, customers can receive special Wow Wow Lemonade merchandise.