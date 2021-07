SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police are investigating the director of education at a nonprofit museum in San Mateo after video surfaced showing him allegedly trying to meet up with a minor.

53-year-old Carl Oosterman was confronted on July 6 when he showed up at a grocery store in San Jose for the encounter, which was posted to social media by CC Unit, a California group that poses as minors to catch online predators.