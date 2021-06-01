Yelp highlights Matchbook Wine Company as part of Yolo County winery tour

Gary visited Matchbook Wine Company in Zamora, one of the stops on Yelp’s Yolo County winery tour.

Yelp is highlighting eight of the most popular wineries near Sacramento by offering free wine tastings, tours, discounts and more to those who RSVP.

As part of the event, Matchbook Wine is offering complimentary wine tasting and 15% off all wine purchases. They also have food truck reservations on June 4, 12, 18 and 26.

They’re celebrating their seventh anniversary this October and are open seven days a week, with live music starting over the Fourth of July weekend.