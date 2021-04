FOX40 is celebrating Yes Week, inspired by the movie “Yes Day” on Netflix where kids get 24 hours to make the rules.

All week long, FOX40 will highlight fun activities for parents to enjoy with their kids as California reopens.

Gary visited California Express Pizza in Natomas.

All through April, Natomas residents who can show proof of residence will be eligible for a buy one, get one free deal.

California Express Pizza also has locations in Elk Grove and Roseville.