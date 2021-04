FOX40 is celebrating Yes Week, inspired by the movie “Yes Day” on Netflix where kids get 24 hours to make the rules.

All week long, FOX40 will highlight fun activities for parents to enjoy with their kids as California reopens.

Gary visited The Game Getaway in the Folsom Historic District.

Game Getaway has board games, card games, toys and collectibles for families and gamers. Some options include Settlers of Catan, Monopoly, Risk, D&D and more.