Outdoor Pride Month yoga class, prizes Saturday at Roseville Galleria

Gary visited the Roseville Galleria, where they will have an outdoor yoga session Saturday to celebrate Pride Month.

New yoga studio YogaSIX and Athleta are cohosting. Athleta’s in-store proceeds on Saturday will go to LGBT Sportsafe.

All attendees at the event will receive an Athleta gift card and be entered to win a three-month-long, unlimited membership with YogaSIX.

The outdoor yoga class will be Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m.

They will be located in the outdoor promenade at the Roseville Galleria.

For more information, click or tap here.

