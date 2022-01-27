Sponsored Content: Clear Efficiency

Long-Term Solutions That Will Benefit Your Home and Wallet

As a homeowner, you deserve to be in control of your house’s comfort and energy costs.

However, there’s a problem. If you set your thermostat where you want, you may be surprised with a ridiculous utility bill.

You have worked too hard to earn your independence just to let the utility bills make decisions for you.

You don’t have to sacrifice your family’s comfort because you’re not sure if upgrading your home’s energy efficiency will be worth it. You have earned the right to be in control of your energy bills and live comfortably in your own home!

Experience, Quality, and Service You Can Trust

As an elite Pearl Certified Contractor, Clear Efficiency has met stringent requirements for Workmanship quality, Installation expertise, and Customer service.

We proudly received the Angie’s List Super Service Award in 2019 and 2020 for all grade “A” reviews from our clients. We have a 5-star rating on Google and Yelp and have many glowing testimonials from clients who got precisely the results they hoped for and deserved.

Get Started Today

Your plan to take control of your home’s comfort and energy costs in 3 steps:

Schedule an informative, no-pressure estimate. Experience easy professional installation. Thrive effortlessly in your comfortable home.

You and your family can obtain the satisfaction of a comfortable home without the unnecessary difficulty that is associated with hiring traditional contractors. With our easy installation plan, most of our installs can be completed in one day.

2020 has reminded us of how important it is to spend time with our family at home. Connect with us so you can begin to THRIVE in comfort without worrying about another ridiculous utility bill.

Here is a list of all Available Rebates and tax credits:

$3000 Instant Utility paid Rebate to air seal and insulate your attic

Solar $1,000 and $300 Rebate

Solar + Battery Storage $1,500 Rebate

$1,000 Utility Rebate for Replacement Windows

50% off your attic insulation utility rebate up to $1,500

50% off your wall insulation utility rebate up to $1,500

Back-up Battery Storage $13,000 to $26,000 Rebate

Solar Federal Tax Credits $2,600 to $14,371

$500 Federal Tax Credit for Windows and Insulation

$3000 Instant Utility paid Rebate to convert gas HVAC to electric

$2500 Instant Utility paid Rebate to upgrade electrical panel

Net Metering so solar will turn your meter backward

Contact

915 Highland Pointe Drive #250, Roseville, CA 95678-5421

Visit the Clear Efficiency website

916-438-2532