In 2004 I started in the trade. Since then, I have gained years of experience working as an electrician on commercial, residential and solar projects of all sizes. In February of 2019, I got my contractor’s license and started to slowly build my business. Throughout the last few years I’ve been focused on working locally and meeting new people while becoming a bigger part of the Greater Sacramento community. I look forward to continuing to serve this community and help you with all of your electrical needs!