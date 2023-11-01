Meet The Owner, Robert
In 2004 I started in the trade. Since then, I have gained years of experience working as an electrician on commercial, residential and solar projects of all sizes. In February of 2019, I got my contractor’s license and started to slowly build my business. Throughout the last few years I’ve been focused on working locally and meeting new people while becoming a bigger part of the Greater Sacramento community. I look forward to continuing to serve this community and help you with all of your electrical needs!
COMMERCIAL SERVICES
RESIDENTIAL SERVICES
- Tenant Improvements
- Maintenance & repair
- LED retrofits
- Panel upgrades
- EV Chargers
- Code corrections
- Sub panel install
- New Circuits
- Breaker Replacements
- Panel upgrades
- Remodel and additions
- EV Chargers
- Generators
- Solar
- Recessed Lighting
- LED Lighting
- Electrical repair
- Ceiling fans
- Surge protection
- Rewire
- New construction
- Grounding
