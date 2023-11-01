Meet The Owner, Robert

In 2004 I started in the trade. Since then, I have gained years of experience working as an electrician on commercial, residential and solar projects of all sizes. In February of 2019, I got my contractor’s license and started to slowly build my business. Throughout the last few years I’ve been focused on working locally and meeting new people while becoming a bigger part of the Greater Sacramento community. I look forward to continuing to serve this community and help you with all of your electrical needs!

  • Tenant Improvements
  • Maintenance & repair
  • LED retrofits
  • Panel upgrades
  • EV Chargers
  • Code corrections
  • Sub panel install
  • New Circuits
  • Breaker Replacements
  • Panel upgrades
  • Remodel and additions
  • EV Chargers
  • Generators
  • Solar
  • Recessed Lighting
  • LED Lighting
  • Electrical repair
  • Ceiling fans
  • Surge protection
  • Rewire
  • New construction
  • Grounding

